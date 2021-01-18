Trees4Travel offers a trip impacts calculator with the ability to offset emissions by planting the requisite number of trees at £3 each.



Trees4Travel is the first partner to join the BTA’s new Travel Start Up initiative. The two will hold a number of joint events, the first of them the BTA’s “Planet Plan” meeting on 28 January, at which a Trees4Travel representative will outline how BTA members can engage with it.



Clive Wratten, BTA chief executive, said: "As we move towards getting business travel moving once more, it is crucial that our industry works diligently to reduce the impact it has on the world around us. We are delighted to be partnering with Trees4Travel and developing greater understanding and action as we enter the new era of mindful travel.”



Nico Nicholas, chief executive and co-founder of Trees4Travel, said: “We are so excited to be joining forces with the BTA.

“Our partnership will ensure more forests are maintained, thereby reducing CO2 levels in the air. This simple yet powerful act will help reverse the devastating effects of climate change, creating a safe and sustainable future for our planet.”