The UK must lead efforts to restore and rebuild international travel by championing global standards for Covid-19 testing and health certification, the Business Travel Association (BTA) has said.

The BTA on Friday (26 March) detailed its submission to the government’s Global Travel Taskforce, which is due to report to prime minister Boris Johnson imminently on how international travel can be restarted safely and robustly.



The taskforce’s report is due to be published on 12 April, although Johnson hinted earlier this week he would be able to provide details of the taskforce’s findings a week earlier.



It is expected the taskforce will recommend an initially limited resumption of international travel based vaccine certification and testing, and a traffic light system to categorise destinations by perceived Covid risk.



The BTA’s key asks include: implementation of global standards for testing and health certification; removal of all quarantine requirements for business travellers; creation of bilateral travel corridors exclusively for business travellers; coverage of "red list" countries under Foreign Office “all but essential travel” advice; and a 72-hour window before any introduction of a country to a red list.