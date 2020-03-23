Flights around the world have been cancelled amid the pandemic, which has seen numerous countries close their borders and disrupt many consumer’s travel plans.

Although the BTA concedes many major UK airlines are adhering to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) ruling 824r, which stipulates tickets should be refunded in same form of payment they were bought, it said many major oversees carriers are offering credit notes instead.

The vouchers are often valid for up to one year and will be lost if not used in that timeframe.

Cash reimbursements on cancelled flights means the travel management companies (TMCs) which make up the BTA’s membership will not be unfairly penalised in these extraordinary times.

"We understand that these are very challenging times for the airline industry, but those difficulties are also being faced by other parts of the business travel supply chain and, indeed, across the wider business community,” said Clive Wratten, BTA chief executive.

"The business travel industry will play a vital role in the UK’s economic recovery but, for that to happen, we need to work together now to reduce the impact of Covid-19 for British businesses and put them in a stronger position to resume business travel as soon as this crisis situation ends."