Ryanair has added three new flights from Belfast City airport, while easyJet has unveiled new services from around the UK next winter.

The new Ryanair flights now operating are from Belfast City to Ibiza and Valencia, plus Bergamo for Milan and the Italian Lakes.

EasyJet has put 10 new routes on sale and will operate its Belfast International-Tenerife service year-round. It will also offer Belfast-Gran Canaria.

In addition, it will offer Tenerife from Glasgow plus Agadir and Gran Canaria. From Edinburgh, it will operate to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. Manchester will also have a Fuerteventura flight and Luton will offer Agadir.

Bristol will offer Sharm el Sheikh from 3 November and Gatwick will have a Bergamo service.

Brad Bennetts, easyJet holidays’ head of distribution, said: “We know many of our travel agent customers are looking to book a winter holiday after missing out on summer breaks, so we’re really pleased to be launching new holiday routes from airports across the UK.”