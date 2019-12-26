Wizz Air passengers increased 24.7% year-on-year from 2.66 million in December 2018 to 3.32 million in December 2019 on a stronger load factor of 89.4%, up 0.6 percentage points on the same month last year.



Ryanair, meanwhile, saw group-wide December passengers numbers increase 9% from 10.3 million to 11.2 million on a load factor of 95%.



The group’s acquisition of Lauda contributed an additional 200,000 passengers, with Ryanair itself carrying an extra 700,000 passengers – an increase of 7% on December 2018.