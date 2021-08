Ryanair carried 9.3 million passengers in July, up from 4.4 million in July 2020, on a load factor of 80%.



The Irish budget carrier also saw a month-on-month spike in passenger numbers, up 75% in July from 5.3 million in June.



Wizz, meanwhile, saw its carryings increase 62% year-on-year in July from 1.82 million passengers to 2.97 million.



Load factor was 78.5%, up from 60.5% in July 2020.