As the industry begins to plan its restart, businesses and destinations are exploring how they can champion responsible travel

As the industry begins to plan its restart, businesses and destinations are exploring how they can champion responsible travel

The pandemic has generated a number of buzz phrases: “unprecedented times”, “new normal” and “I think you’re on mute” to name a few.

There was one, though, which captured the imagination of not just governments, but also industries and businesses, exploring how, as we emerge from this crisis, we can all work to “build back better”.

And as the travel industry finally begins to plan its restart, numerous businesses and destinations are rightly exploring how they can do more to champion responsible travel.

This month’s themed edition celebrates those who are doing exactly that.

From eco-lodges in Latin America and community-based tourism to tour operators like Inside Travel Group, which is actively pursuing B Corp status. Co-founder Alastair Donnelly insists: “I genuinely believe businesses driven by values and purpose will come out of Covid as leaders”.

Consumers apparently agree. An Abta survey conducted in October found more than half of customers believe the travel industry must reopen in a greener way.

Understanding how we can build back better as an industry isn’t just good for the planet, it might help make your business stronger for the future too.

HIGH STREET HEROES

This month we also celebrate the incredible travel agents across the UK and Ireland who have shone particularly brightly over the past 12 months, working tirelessly to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their customers.

From repatriating huge volumes of travellers from around the world to battling for refunds for months on end, agents have proven their worth like never before.

We hope to see many of you online for plenty of live interaction and an amazing array of surprises at the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021 virtual ceremony on Friday 19 March.

And whether you make it into the TTG Top 50 or you’re a shortlisted agency, TTG Media salutes you.