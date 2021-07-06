Brits will be able to travel to the Bulgarina resort of Sunny Beach without isolating on their return from next week

Bulgaria and Hong Kong will be added to England’s green travel list next week, while Croatia and Taiwan will move to the “green watchlist”.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the update to the government’s traffic light system on Wednesday evening (14 July).

Changes will take effect from 4am on Monday (19 July).

From 4.00am Monday 19th July Bulgaria & Hong Kong will be added to the green list \uD83D\uDFE2 and Croatia & Taiwan the green watchlist of destinations. Please check latest travel advice before you travel as countries and territories may have extra requirements before you get there. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 14, 2021

Also announced was the relegation of the Balearic Islands to the amber list - which the Department for Transport said had been done "due to a sharp rise in the number of cases".

"Since the last traffic light review, the case rate has more than doubled in the Balearics," the DfT said.

Meanwhile, Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will be added to the red list.