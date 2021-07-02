Bulgaria won’t accept the NHS app as proof of full vaccination against Covid-19, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

Fully vaccinated Brits can travel to the country, home to the popular Sunny Beach resort, without a pre-departure negative test for Covid-19 or have to quarantine on arrival if they can provide paper proof of having had both jabs in the form of a letter from the NHS.



The UK government has made clear throughout efforts to upgrade the NHS app to serve as proof of vaccination or a vaccine pass that a paper version would be available.



"The Bulgarian authorities have stated that only the letter version of the NHS Covid Pass is acceptable as evidence of vaccination," said the FCDO in an update issued on Friday (2 July).



"The digital app, or a print-out of the app version, does not meet their requirements."