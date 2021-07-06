Kanoo Travel Ltd offered both travel and foreign exchange services in the UK

Kanoo Travel Ltd which operated high street agencies and foreign exchange offices around the UK has ceased trading.

The Sheffield-based company specialised in corporate travel but also sold some leisure trips, as well as airline tickets through its Iata licence, according to Abta.



“If you were a corporate client of Kanoo Travel Ltd these sales were not protected with Abta and you will need to contact the airline directly to check if your booking is still available,” said Abta in a statement.

Kanoo Travel acquired American Express’ UK travel and foreign exchange services in 2006.

According to accounts filed at Companies House in 2020, Kanoo operated seven travel and foreign exchange outlets, as well as another nine foreign exchange bureaux in the UK.

In these accounts, Kanoo Travel Ltd said the Covid-19 crisis had caused the travel and foreign exchange markets to become “very uncertain”.

Kanoo Travel Middle East has not been affected by the closure of the UK company and continues to operate as normal.