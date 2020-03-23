Diversified models



The business travel sector has enjoyed some reprieve from the fact TMCs tend to book more domestic hotel stays than their leisure counterparts.

While TMC Click Travel – multi-time TTG Top 50 Top Business Travel Agency – has furloughed some staff (with full pay), about a fifth of its clients are public sector, including NHS staff, with some supermarkets on the books too.



“We are continuing to book to an extent,” said Jill Palmer, chief executive. “It’s always been our strategy to have a diverse client base.”



Palmer said she had been able to repurpose entire teams, too.



“My marketing team is booking hotels,” she said. “We have been able to be very nimble, and we’re all now interacting on Zoom [the video conference call website]. We were able to set up the whole team to work from home overnight.”



It’s not just SMEs like Click who have been able to flex in the face of the current crisis.



Chief executive of TAG – which has 11 global offices – Steve Barrass said in a statement that it was “changing our business alongside this to continue bringing clients the service they expect, across all divisions and regions”.

The need for TMCs



While it is commonplace following a crisis for agents to extol the virtues of booking with an expert, the sentiment does seem particularly pertinent amid this unprecedented global crisis.

“What we are seeing are partnerships and local communities getting stronger”



Wratten described it as “critical” the BTA and its members “shout about” the value of booking with a business travel agent, with Palmer adding: “It’s hard to imagine an organisation having to do what we’ve been doing for their clients these past few weeks – they can just refer it all to us and we sort it out, and can use our knowledge and contacts to get better outcomes, too.”



Hartwell highlighted the significance of an article published by US business magazine Forbes last week, reporting that amid the coronavirus crisis OTAs were advising clients not to call, while those who booked with traditional travel agents were “not only getting advice, but getting rescued”.