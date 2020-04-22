Bourne Leisure has confirmed its Butlin’s, Haven and Warner Leisure holiday parks and hotels will remain closed until at last the end of May, ending the prospect of any summer half-term getaways.
Butlin’s resorts will be closed until 7 June, while Haven’s parks and Warner Leisure’s hotels won’t reopen before 31 May. Bourne said the decision was made on the basis of the government’s latest advice on the coronavirus pandemic.
Of Butlin’s, Bourne said: "This includes our May half-term breaks, which we know will be disappointing, but these are unprecedented times for everyone. We’ll get through this and [get] back to providing great breaks for you all when the time is right."
Butlin’s has introduced a new Coronavirus Book With Confidence guarantee allowing guests to transfer their holidays to new dates in 2020 and 2021 at any point during the guarantee change window, which is open between 28 days and three days prior to arrival.
During this period, guests will be able to move their booking free of charge. The guarantee will apply to all existing and new bookings for 2020 and 2021.
Haven’s holiday parks will remain closed until 31 May. Guests with affected breaks can change their booking to another date in 2020 or 2021 and receive a £50 food and drink voucher to spend at their chosen park.
Alternatively, they can transfer any monies paid to a holding account until they are ready to rebook while still receiving the voucher, or simply opt for a full refund.
Haven will be contacting guests in arrival order, and is moving onto contacting those with breaks booked for 15-31 May now.
All Warner Leisure Hotels breaks, meanwhile, have been postponed up to 31 May, and guests have been advised not to travel.
Guests who did not cancel before 19 March have had the full value of their break moved to a holding account and now have two options: rebook and receive an added value voucher – £100 for breaks of three nights or more, £50 for two-night breaks and £25 for single-night breaks – per room, based on two sharing; or claim a full refund.
Warner will contact guests with rescheduled dates which clients can book if they wish, or elect one of the options.