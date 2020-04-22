Butlin’s resorts will be closed until 7 June, while Haven’s parks and Warner Leisure’s hotels won’t reopen before 31 May. Bourne said the decision was made on the basis of the government’s latest advice on the coronavirus pandemic.



Of Butlin’s, Bourne said: "This includes our May half-term breaks, which we know will be disappointing, but these are unprecedented times for everyone. We’ll get through this and [get] back to providing great breaks for you all when the time is right."



Butlin’s has introduced a new Coronavirus Book With Confidence guarantee allowing guests to transfer their holidays to new dates in 2020 and 2021 at any point during the guarantee change window, which is open between 28 days and three days prior to arrival.



During this period, guests will be able to move their booking free of charge. The guarantee will apply to all existing and new bookings for 2020 and 2021.