In total, the CAA revealed on Monday (20 April) it had received about 340,000 claims, worth nearly £350 million in payments under the Atol scheme.



It is the largest amount paid out under the scheme since it was introduced in the 1970s.



Claims are still coming in on a daily basis though, the CAA further revealed. The system will remain open until September, and anyone yet to lodge a claim are urged to do so as soon as possible.