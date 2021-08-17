The CAA has appointed Garry Copeland and Jane Hanson as non-executive directors.
Copeland will join the board as a non-executive director for aviation safety while Hanson will be appointed as non-executive director and chair of the audit committee.
Graham Ward and David King will be leaving the CAA following eight years of service each.
Copeland will provide independent counsel to the CAA’s executive team and will help the organisation to deliver its strategic safety objectives.
He has previous experience working in the aviation and aerospace sectors, including roles at British Airways, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Air Safety Support International.
Copeland said: "I am very happy to be joining the Civil Aviation Authority board at a time of rapid technology change and with significant environmental and societal challenges."
Hanson has worked at several large customer orientated, regulated and not for profit organisations including Welsh Water, Direct Line Group, Rothesay Insurance and Reclaim Fund Limited.
She said: "I am delighted to be joining the Civil Aviation Authority board at this unprecedented time and I am very much looking forward to playing my part in helping the sector meet the considerable challenges that lie ahead."
Sir Stephen Hillier, chair of the CAA, said Copeland and Hanson will play a "major role" in ensuring the board has the "the skills and experience to define and deliver our current tasks and the future of the organisation".
The pair have been appointed for a period of four years, starting in September.