Copeland will join the board as a non-executive director for aviation safety while Hanson will be appointed as non-executive director and chair of the audit committee.

Graham Ward and David King will be leaving the CAA following eight years of service each.

Copeland will provide independent counsel to the CAA’s executive team and will help the organisation to deliver its strategic safety objectives.

He has previous experience working in the aviation and aerospace sectors, including roles at British Airways, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Air Safety Support International.

Copeland said: "I am very happy to be joining the Civil Aviation Authority board at a time of rapid technology change and with significant environmental and societal challenges."