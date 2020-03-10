Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the CAA, said: "The threat to the survival of some businesses is real the longer this goes on.

"They will need to take very difficult actions to secure sufficient liquidity.

"We are doing all we can to help airlines, airports and tour operators.

"This includes working very closely with them on specific operational issues that arise as well as being clear about our expectations on consumer rights."

He added though: "The underlying consumer desire for aviation and holidays is strong, so once the pandemic is behind us, we will hopefully see a strong recovery of demand.”