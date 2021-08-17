Agents could be the major beneficiaries of a renewed drive by the CAA to encourage package holiday bookings this summer, with the peak booking window set to extend well into September and potentially October.
The CAA has this week urged consumers to ensure they book their trips with financial protection when looking at last-minute getaways, with a range of viable destinations currently sitting on the UK’s green and amber lists.
"With many popular destinations now open for visitors, lots of us will be searching for bargain trips abroad, but it’s more important than ever to check that your trip is financially protected," said the CAA.
It is focusing particularly on sales of package trips this summer, with Atol at the centre of its consumer messaging.
"Atol protection means that if the travel company you booked with ceases trading, you will either get your money back, or, if you have already begun your holiday, be able to complete your trip at no extra cost," said the authority.
CAA guidance for late bookings include looking out for the Atol logo in travel agents’ windows, in their marketing and on their websites, and on suppliers’ brochures – while paying specific attention to each business’s unique four or five-digit Atol number.
Alternatively, the CAA is reminding use the Check an Atol feature on the CAA website. “With travellers eager to get away, we urge consumers to do their research and look beyond the price when booking last minute getaways to hotspot destinations," said Andy Cohen, head of Atol at the CAA.
“It is more important now than ever that travellers make sure they are financially protected when travelling.”