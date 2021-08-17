The CAA has this week urged consumers to ensure they book their trips with financial protection when looking at last-minute getaways, with a range of viable destinations currently sitting on the UK’s green and amber lists.



"With many popular destinations now open for visitors, lots of us will be searching for bargain trips abroad, but it’s more important than ever to check that your trip is financially protected," said the CAA.



It is focusing particularly on sales of package trips this summer, with Atol at the centre of its consumer messaging.

"Atol protection means that if the travel company you booked with ceases trading, you will either get your money back, or, if you have already begun your holiday, be able to complete your trip at no extra cost," said the authority.