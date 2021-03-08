Stephen Hillier took over as chair of the CAA in summer 2020

Stephen Hillier took over as chair of the CAA in summer 2020

Lessons have been “learnt” from the handling of refunds during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the CAA looks to beef up its powers to improve consumer protection.

Stephen Hillier, who joined the CAA as chair last year, told an Aviation Club UK online seminar that the interests of consumers would be “to the fore” for the regulator as the travel industry emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

Hillier said the authority was looking to enhance its “ability to enforce consumer protections” when it came to refunds for cancelled flights. This comes after many holidaymakers were forced to wait months for refunds from airlines last year.

“We only seek parity in relationship with other regulators – in particular to achieving timely resolution,” he added. “We need to ensure we are protecting consumer rights.

“The CAA should be more effective in protecting consumer interests and we are consistently striving to do better.”