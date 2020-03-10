Passengers, holidaymakers and agents can go to the page to get the latest information on cancellations, compensation and official advice.

It includes specific links for airlines and airports staff, and encourages tourists to take out travel insurance as soon as possible, making sure the policy covers any potential impacts of Covid-19.

A statement on the page reads: "We [the CAA] are closely monitoring the evolution of the coronavirus situation and considering any required precautions to take.

"We have robust contingency measures in place to ensure continuity of our safety-critical regulatory business in the event of the spread of Covid-19."

View the CAA’s hub here.