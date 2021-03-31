The CAA will have greater scope to act on airlines breaching consumer rights (Credit: Heathrow airport)

The CAA is to be granted additional enforcement powers to take action against airlines.

A statement issued ahead of the release of the Global Travel Taskforce’s report on the resumption of international travel said the move would “further boost consumer confidence”.

The CAA’s powers to act on airlines that have breached consumer rights will be strengthened, said the government.

A dedicated consultation on how to use additional tools to enforce consumer rights is expected to follow later this year.