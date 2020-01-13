TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
CAA to test Manchester airport for market power

14 Jan 2020by Franki Berry

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will test Manchester airport to see how much of the market it holds. 

The CAA will test Manchester airport with a Market Power Determination assessment
If the Market Power Determination (MPD) test is met, the airport will have to pay a regulation licence.

 

There are three tests in an MPD, including if the airport has substantial market power, if competition law provides sufficient protection and if regulation would outweigh the adverse effects.

 

The CAA has started the proceedings because an "interested party" requested it, and will consult with the airport operator and other relevant parties during the investigation.

 

A statement released by The CAA said: "The CAA has not reached a view on this matter and no assumption should be made at this point whether the market power test will or will not be met in relation to Manchester airport."

 

Manchester airport has been contacted for comment.

