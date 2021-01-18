The cabinet will examine a range of new border proposals this week, it is reported

The cabinet will meet this week to consider a move to require UK arrivals to quarantine for 10 days at airport hotels upon their arrival.

The Telegraph reports the idea is among a number of measures minister will debate, including a full "Australian-style border closure".



It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson on Friday (22 January) said he could not rule out the government taking further action at the UK’s borders, despite requiring all those travelling to the UK to test negative for Covid before they they depart and to quarantine for 10 days too.



All of the UK’s quarantine-free travel corridors have also been suspended. "We may need to go further to protect our borders," said Johnson.