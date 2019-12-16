The owner of Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, Leo Garbutt, said he is “utterly bereft” at the news of Rhodes death on 26 November.

Rhodes’ family told the London Evening Standard it was following a head injury.

“The Garbutt family and team at Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel are utterly bereft to hear the news of Gary Rhodes’ sudden and unexpected passing,” said Garbutt.

“He was an industry great, a true inspiration to everyone who met him and a close family friend.”

Rhodes, who was 59 when he died, opened Rhodes Restaurant at the Calabash in 2006 and continued to work with the team over the last 13 years.

Garbutt added: “All our thoughts are with his wonderful family during this tragic time, and we will cherish the years we were lucky enough to spend time and have fun with Gary, Jennie and the Rhodes family.

“We at Calabash will continue to honour his craftsmanship and legacy at our Rhodes Restaurant in Grenada.”