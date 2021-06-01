Trade campaign group Target is calling on agents to help the group raise as much evidence as possible of the shortcomings in government support for the travel industry.

Target wants the trade, from high street independents to the self-employed, business owners, company directors, homeworkers and call centre agents, to come forward with any instances of them having been excluded from government grants.



The group’s aim is to pass this information confidentially to Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer, who will appear before parliament’s Treasury select committee on Monday (7 June).



Tanzer will take part in a session exploring the financial support afforded to different sectors of the UK economy as a result of the Covid crisis.



Target co-founder, Pole Travel’s Jill Waite, said the session was a "huge opportunity" for the trade to highlight how travel had been adversely affected by the pandemic only to be afforded limit government support compared to other sectors.



"We are asking travel agents to share their personal experiences during lockdown with us," said Waite. "We will forward these to Mark Tanzer at Abta to give him the opportunity to use some of these experiences when he appears before the select committee."