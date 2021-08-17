ao link
TTG Media has launched a new campaign to #SaveTravelJobs.

 

We have drafted a new letter to prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak highlighting the immense challenge still facing the sector, along with demands for them to provide urgent support in order to save hundreds of thousands of jobs.

 

The letter, which can be read in full here, has three key demands and echoes the latest call for support from by the Abta-led Save Future Travel Coalition.

 

It asks government to:

  • To provide furlough support beyond 30 September until at least April 2022;
  • To introduce dedicated financial support for this industry, including 100% business rates relief for the full financial year, as well as a dedicated grant scheme;
  • And to use their positions to publicly voice support for the travel industry – especially travel agents – to restore confidence in this sector, in the same way they spoke up for restaurateurs when the government launched the Eat Out to Help Out scheme this time last year.

