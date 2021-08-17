The full list of countries moving from amber to green are: Azores (Portugal), Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.

“Travellers from these destinations will not have to quarantine regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated but will still need to take pre-departure and day two tests and complete a passenger locator form,” said the Department for Transport (DfT) in a statement.

While Montenegro and Thailand are the only countries moving from amber to red in the latest update.

“Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4am on Monday 30 August, reflecting the increased case rates in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to UK public health,” said the DfT

“The high rates combined with lower levels of published genomic surveillance in Thailand and Montenegro than other countries, mean that an outbreak of a new variant or existing variants of concern or variants under investigation cannot be easily identified before it is imported and seeded across the UK.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet: "We’ve updated our travel lists further cautiously easing international travel. You can view the full list on gov.uk with changes coming into force from Monday 30 August at 4am."