On 4 February, the country announced a one-year ban for cruise ships until 28 February, 2022.

But following a "steady improvement" with the Covid-19 situation, the Canadian government is now looking to fasttrack the plans to restart domestic cruise services.

Canadian minister of transport, Omar Alghabra, said: "As Canadians have done their part to reduce the spread of Covid-19, our government continues to work hard to safely restart our economy and build back better.

"We will welcome cruise ships—an important part of our tourism sector—back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season."

The cruise ship industry reportedly represents more than $4 billion annual input into the Canadian economy and directly and indirectly generates around 30,000 jobs.