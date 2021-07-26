Public Health Agency of Canada said that from 7 September, Canada’s borders will reopen to any fully vaccinated traveller who has received their full vaccine doses at least 14 days before entry. They will not have to quarantine on arrival.



This move will go ahead provided “the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable” in Canada in the coming weeks.

As a first step in this process, Canada will allow US citizens and permanent residents to enter the country from 9 August, providing they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival.



Canada is also to expand the number of airports permitted to handle international flights from next month.



Currently only four airports in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver are allowed accept international flights, but this will be expanded from 9 August to include gateways in Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton.



Canada’s minister of transport Omar Alghabra said: “Thanks to the incredible progress that Canadians have made in our fight against the pandemic, we are now able to take the next step in Canada’s gradual reopening of the border.

“We look forward to welcoming fully vaccinated Americans shortly, followed by travellers from the rest of the world in early September.”



All visitors to Canada, regardless of vaccination status, will have to take a pre-entry PCR test. But fully vaccinated travellers will not have to take another test on arrival from 9 August, unless they are randomly selected to complete a day one PCR test.





Canada will also remove the requirement to stay in a government-authorised hotel for three nights for all airline passengers from 9 August.