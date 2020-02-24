The former Transat direct-sell operator has awarded 30 of its top-selling agents during peaks 2020 with places on one of three fam trips.

Itineraries include Montreal and Quebec City in May, Northern Ontario and Toronto in June, and the Rocky Mountaineer in September.



Among this year’s winners are Not Just Travel and Holidaysplease agents.



Lee Rogers, Canadian Affair’s product, commercial and trade director, said: “We hope they have an unforgettable experience with Canadian Affair, and we are certain it won’t be the last!”