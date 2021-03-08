American Affair, which will open for sales on 29 March, will focus on selling through the trade and particularly those agents who already book through Canadian Affair, which was launched in 1995 and is part of Canadian company Transat.



Chris Hedley who is managing director of Canadian Affair will also be managing director of American Affair when it launches later this month.



He told TTG: “We’ve specialised in Canada for more than 25 years and extending our destination portfolio has been in our plans for quite a while.



“We’ve offered Alaska and cross-border trips into the US for a long time, so it’s a natural extension to launch a US operator. The US is a huge market.”



Hedley added that American Affair was originally planned to launch last year but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.