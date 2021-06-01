The Canary Islands is reducing its entry requirements for visitors who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Spanish destination, which is hoping to be given green list status on Thursday (3 June), has changed its policy so that fully vaccinated travellers will only be required to show a vaccine certificate and will no longer have to provide a negative Covid test.

Those who have received just one vaccination dose will also not have to produce a negative test, provided they received their jab at least 15 days before arrival in the Canaries and within four months of travel. Cristina del Rio Fresen, leader of global tourism safety for the Canary Islands, confirmed the change in policy during an interview on BBC Breakfast on Thursday (3 June).

“If you have been vaccinated, all you have to show is a vaccine certificate,” she added. People who have recently recovered from Covid (within six months of travel) also do not need to produce a negative test result but must provide "an official medical certificate or public document stating the dates of infection". The change brings the Canaries closer into line with the rest of Spain which reopened to UK visitors last month without the need for a Covid test for all travellers.