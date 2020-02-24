TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this fortnight

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

Canary Islands airports back open amid huge sandstorm

24 Feb 2020by Franki Berry

All airports in the Canary Islands were closed in the wake of a sandstorm which enveloped the area. 

Tenerife South is the only airport which is not open on the islands.Picture:Adam Niescioruk/Unsplash
Tenerife South is the only airport which is not open on the islands.Picture:Adam Niescioruk/Unsplash

Low visibility from the dust cloud caused travel chaos on the Spanish islands over the weekend, the BBC reported, and the Canary government’s Directorate General for Security and Emergencies has also warned of strong winds of 120km/h.

 

The Saharan sandstorm is reportedly so big, it can be seen in satellite images from space.

 

Spanish airport operator Aena said 822 flights have been affected but all airports are now open - apart from Tenerife South.

 

"Check the status of your flight with your airline, because it can still be affected," Aena advised in a Tweet.

 

British Airways has reported it is now operating all flights as normal, but Jet2 has postponed its entire schedule for today (24 February) until tomorrow (25 February).

 

Jet2 Tweeted: "Whilst we are still confirming all new schedules for our flights, we can confirm that no flights will operate to the Canaries on 24/02/2020."

 

Tui has been contacted for comment.

 

 

Related stories

See huge storm waves lash coastal resorts in Canary IslandsSee huge storm waves lash coastal resorts in Canary Islands
Wizz Air announces major Canary Islands expansionWizz Air announces major Canary Islands expansion
AirAirlinesAirportsCanary IslandsDestinationsenvironmentEuropeRoutesSpainWeather
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Win one of eight gorgeous gifts for Mother's Day

Win one of eight gorgeous gifts for Mother's Day

24 Feb 2020
Play Rooftop Runner to win a cuddly polar bear with Travelpack

Play Rooftop Runner to win a cuddly polar bear with Travelpack

14 Feb 2020
Win a stay at the Two Seasons Hotel in Dubai with Youtravel

Win a stay at the Two Seasons Hotel in Dubai with Youtravel

12 Feb 2020
Win a fam trip to Disney’s Hotel New York

Win a fam trip to Disney’s Hotel New York

27 Jan 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

28 Feb 2020Rosewood, London
TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

23 Mar 2020Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum
Luxpo London

Luxpo London

24 Apr 2020The Langham, London
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

30 Apr 2020The Vox, Birmingham
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020

TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020

01 Jun 2020TBC
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

03 Jul 2020etc.venues County Hall, London
TTG LGBT Seminar

TTG LGBT Seminar

27 Aug 2020Manchester
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

10 Sep 2020Magazine London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU