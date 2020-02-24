Low visibility from the dust cloud caused travel chaos on the Spanish islands over the weekend, the BBC reported, and the Canary government’s Directorate General for Security and Emergencies has also warned of strong winds of 120km/h.

The Saharan sandstorm is reportedly so big, it can be seen in satellite images from space.

Spanish airport operator Aena said 822 flights have been affected but all airports are now open - apart from Tenerife South.

"Check the status of your flight with your airline, because it can still be affected," Aena advised in a Tweet.

British Airways has reported it is now operating all flights as normal, but Jet2 has postponed its entire schedule for today (24 February) until tomorrow (25 February).

Jet2 Tweeted: "Whilst we are still confirming all new schedules for our flights, we can confirm that no flights will operate to the Canaries on 24/02/2020."

Tui has been contacted for comment.