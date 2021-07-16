The comparison website examined seven-night packages available now until the end of August and compared them with pre-pandemic searches for the same period in 2019.

The Canary Island, previously 32nd cheapest during July and August 2019, is an average 43% cheaper compared with the same time in 2019.

Package prices have also plummeted against summer 2019 from the UK to Fuerteventura, down 39%. The island, now second cheapest, was in 34th place in 2019. TravelSupermarket found self-catering packages in both for around £160pp.

Third place Tenerife is down 33%, the same as fifth place Gran Canaria. Between them is the Costa Blanca, 23% cheaper.

The biggest price crash is recorded in eighth place Malta, down 52% since 2019.

TravelSupermarket’s Emma Couthurst said the ranking was surprising until placed in the context of the last year:

“Being off the west coast of Africa and a longer flight away, the Canaries tend to be a pricier option than their mainland and Balearic cousins.

“But many Spanish on the mainland, who would normally travel to the Canaries, are choosing to holiday at home. As a result, it is mostly Canarians holidaying in their own backyard and a small smattering of Europeans. With only a small number of visitors to the Islands, holiday prices have plummeted.”

She added: “Spain is the most searched destination for an overseas package from the UK on our site and features half of the twenty destinations on the best value list. For the double vaccinated who are travelling without children, green list Malta is also worth considering for a low-priced break.”