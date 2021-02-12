The Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s (CTO) UK and Europe Chapter said there has been “strong interest and bookings from holidaymakers keen to return to their favourite destinations”.



The CTO said that while UK bookings had previously been “primarily” for the winter-sun 2021/22 season, its members have this week seen an “immediate shifting of enquiries to include October and September 2021”.



Carol Hay, business development director of the CTO Chapter, UK and Europe, said: “In line with the whole of the travel industry, we are encouraged by the shift in consumer confidence.



“The Caribbean, as a region, has managed the pandemic well and has robust protocols in place, has vaccination programmes underway and tour operator and hotel partners have incredibly flexible booking policies in place to offer reassurance to consumers.”