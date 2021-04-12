Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas has been sailing to St Vincent to collect evacuees

A cruise ship has been used for evacuations from St Vincent and Caribbean neighbours have pledged support after a series of volcanic eruptions on the island.

St Vincent’s La Soufriere volcano began erupting on Friday (9 April) forcing around 20,000 people to flee their homes.

The Foreign Office advised Britons wishing to leave onboard Royal’s ship to contact the British High Commission’s UK in Barbados and Eastern Caribbean Facebook page.

The crew has been preparing beds, provisions, and supplies. We are thankful for and proud of this small group of people who always and unwaveringly go above the call of duty to help in any way they can. pic.twitter.com/0ei4FZZug3 — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 10, 2021

UN officials have warned the humanitarian crisis caused by the eruptions will last for months and an international funding appeal is being launched.

Meanwhile, the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis has pledged EC$1 million to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, with the donation including financial and humanitarian support of accommodation for evacuees and security and assistance from military personnel.

Bequia Beach Hotel, which is located five miles from the St Vincent mainland, has also given its help.

Those who have been displaced from their homes are being housed at its sister property, Grenadine House, and the hotel’s yacht is being used to ship supplies such as cots, non-perishable foods, water, baby essentials and masks to those in need.