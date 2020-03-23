Oualie Beach Resort, in the twin island-nation of St Kitts and Nevis, is giving away free week-long trips to thank NHS doctors and nurses on the frontline.

There will be 20 holidays, each for an NHS staff member and a plus one, up for grabs on a first-come-first-serve basis.

UK visitors fly with British Airways or Virgin Atlantic from Gatwick airport to St Kitts via Antigua.

“Many of our resort’s clients are from the UK and we are saddened by the daily devastating news of loss of life and loss of livelihoods,” said John Yearwood, host and managing director of the resort.

“The courage of the frontline staff of the NHS in risking their own health to save lives is truly inspiring and deserves recognition."



Nevis has so far had four confirmed cases of Covid-19.