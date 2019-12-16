Luxury operator Caribtours is hoping the conclusion of the election will bolster stability as the sector heads into peaks.
“Following the election result, sterling was already beginning to strengthen against the US dollar,” said Caribtours managing director Paul Cleary.
“I – probably all of us – would love that to continue into January peaks. In what has been a very difficult trading back drop, with Brexit uncertainty and economic concerns, Caribtours has aggressively grown in many areas this year so that we are even better positioned when the post-Brexit upturn comes.”
The operator has also wrapped up celebrations for its 40th anniversary in 2019 by taking the whole company to Barbados for the weekend.
The team – 38 of 41 employees made the trip – travelled with British Airways, supported by Barbados Tourist Office and stayed at Saint Peter’s Bay Luxury Resort & Residences.
Cleary said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the past four decades and I am especially proud of our team who have made it happen.”
Despite challenges, Cleary said 2019 had ended up overall as a “good year”.
“We established our foothold in the Republic of Ireland; we introduced new destinations such as Mykonos, Ibiza and Turkey to bolster our Luxury Europe range; and we introduced our Boutique Collection of small hotels worldwide.”
Caribtours has six-week (27 December to 7 February) promotions in place for peaks, including an offer of savings of up to 50%, plus £500 off per booking.
Agents can earn up to £500 in vouchers on a range of bookings and be entered into a prize draw to win prizes such as seven nights at St James’s Club & Villas in Antigua or three nights at Milaidhoo in the Maldives including seaplane transfers.