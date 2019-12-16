“Following the election result, sterling was already beginning to strengthen against the US dollar,” said Caribtours managing director Paul Cleary.



“I – probably all of us – would love that to continue into January peaks. In what has been a very difficult trading back drop, with Brexit uncertainty and economic concerns, Caribtours has aggressively grown in many areas this year so that we are even better positioned when the post-Brexit upturn comes.”



The operator has also wrapped up celebrations for its 40th anniversary in 2019 by taking the whole company to Barbados for the weekend.



The team – 38 of 41 employees made the trip – travelled with British Airways, supported by Barbados Tourist Office and stayed at Saint Peter’s Bay Luxury Resort & Residences.