Ex-Gold Medal/Travel 2 and If Only BDM Carla Hutchings has returned to her travel agent roots after joining Swords Travel.

Hutchings said she was “delighted to be back doing what I love best” after coming onboard with the Wimbledon-based agency’s associate scheme.

Based in Bournemouth, she began her travel career as an apprentice with Thomas Cook after leaving school and has gone to hold a number of roles working in operator and corporate travel businesses.

Launched in July 2020, Swords Travel’s associate scheme run by agency owners Mark and Stuart Swords, has so far recruited seven travel consultants around the UK.

Mark said: "We are really excited that Carla has decided to become part of our team of associates, and especially within an area that we currently have no coverage. Having worked with Carla in previous roles, we just know that her enthusiasm, passion and commitment will make her hugely successful.

"Carla has a great advantage that not only did she start off as a travel agent, she has also worked for tour operators too which gives her a fully rounded view of the industry, and this will certainly help as she understands both sides of the coin.

"We’ll be here to support and help Carla grow on her journey, alongside our other six associates based around the UK."