ClientEarth claims Carnival and takeaway delivery firm Just Eat breached legal obligations by not adequately telling investors about potential risks posed to their operations.

Under UK law, a firm must disclose material risks to its business that could impact its future value, allowing shareholders to make informed judgements on whether to invest.

ClientEarth has now reported both companies to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), according to Reuters.

While the FCA has yet to sanction a company over its climate disclosures, ClientEarth claimed Carnival and Just Eat had breached several of the disclosure and listings rules set by the authority to help markets function well, protect customers and enhance financial market integrity.