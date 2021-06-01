Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed the resumption of sailings from Port of Galveston next month as NCL details more US departures.

Carnival Vista will sail from Galveston on 3 July, with Carnival Breeze returning to the port on 15 July.

Cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before departure and who have proof of vaccination.

Carnival president Christine Duffy said regulations made it impractical to carry unvaccinated guests.

“As a result, our alternative is to operate our ships from the US during the month of July with vaccinated guests.”

Also scheduled for a July restart is Carnival Horizon from PortMiami.

Meanwhile, NCL has confirmed its Miami restart and Norwegian Encore as replacement for Norwegian Bliss in Alaska this summer.



Norwegian Gem will commence seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean on 15 August 2021 and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November.

NCL has also opened for sale additional itineraries to Bermuda starting on 26 September 2021 from New York on Norwegian Breakaway; the Mexican Riviera on 24 October from Los Angeles aboard Norwegian Bliss and the Caribbean on 13 November 2021 from Port Canaveral on Norwegian Escape.

