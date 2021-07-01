Princess will offer guests booked on a cancelled cruise an equivalent sailing in 2022

Two Carnival Corporation brands – Princess Cruises and P&O Australia – have cancelled all sailings in and out of Australia until December amid "uncertainty" over the resumption of cruising in the region.

Princess is cancelling sailings until 19 December and P&O Australia is extending its suspension of operations through to 17 December.

Guests booked on a cancelled Princess cruise will be moved to an equivalent sailing in 2022, or be offered a refund or future cruise credit.

The extension to P&O’s pause applies to cruises scheduled to depart from 17 September.

According to the line, the industry has been "discussing a framework" for the restart of domestic-only cruising with the government and public health authorities since last October.