Princess has had to alter its 2021 programme

Princess has had to alter its 2021 programme

Carnival Corp’s Seabourn, Holland America Line (HAL) and Princess Cruises brands have extended their respective pauses in cruise operations into the summer.

All three lines announced further changes to their 2021 programmes late on Tuesday (9 March) owing to the ongoing Covid crisis in Europe and north America.



It comes after Royal Caribbean Group made a similar announcement just hours earlier concerning its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises and Azamara brands.



Seabourn has cancelled all departures onboard Sojourn, Encore and Ovation up to 2 July, with all three ships now next scheduled to depart on 3 July.



Seabourn Quest, meanwhile, won’t now return to service until 7 November. Impacted guests and their agents will be sent "specific details applicable to their booking", said Seabourn.