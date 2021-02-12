Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz has vowed to do everything possible for Alaskan communities dependent on cruise

Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz has vowed to do everything possible for Alaskan communities dependent on cruise

Seabourn, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have all been forced to cancel a range of 2021 north American sailings owing to a new interim order from Canada’s transport ministry closing ports and waters to passenger vessels.

Carnival Corporation confirmed on Wednesday (24 February) a number of its brands’ itineraries would be impacted by the order, which runs until 28 February 2022, notably summer 2021 itineraries taking in much of the Pacific coast including Alaska, British Columbia and New England.



Carnival Cruise Line, meanwhile, has extended its pause in operations departing US ports until the end of May. President Christine Duffy said the line would continue to work on plans to resume operations, and highlighted encouraging early signs of increased Covid vaccination.



Seabourn confirmed on Wednesday it had cancelled a total of 19 summer 2021 voyages onboard Seabourn Odyssey travelling between Vancouver and Juneau, Alaska, including one longer Pacific coast voyage scheduled for the end of the season.



Guests booked on impacted cruises will be automatically rebooked to a comparable 2022 voyage, said Seabourn, after which they will be able to opt for an alternative option, including using any monies paid so far towards a different holiday or opting for a full refund.