Duffy: 'We're hopeful we're on a path to restart, [but] we're not there yet.'

Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy has reiterated the industry’s hopes of working towards a July restart for US cruise operations, and said she welcomed the return of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the negotiating table.

Speaking to NBC Nightly News, Duffy said she was confident the CDC and other stakeholders were now aligned with the cruise sector and President Biden in efforts to "reopen America" by 4 July. "We want to make sure the cruise industry can be part of that reopening," said Duffy.



On the industry’s discussions with the CDC, Duffy said she understood the centre’s distance when its focus turned to "getting vaccine in arms" earlier this year. "They’ve come back to the table with us," she said. "And with other inner-agency groups to really get clear on what guidelines and protocols are going to be required for us to sail again from US ports.



“It’s been a long 15 months, and I think we’re the only industry that is shut down in the US. So while we’re hopeful we’re on a path to restart, we’re not there yet."