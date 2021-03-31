P&O Cruises is set to resume operations with trips around the UK from June

Carnival Corporation has seen “accelerating” bookings for its brands during the first three months of 2021, illustrating the “significant pent-up demand” for cruising.

The cruise giant, which owns nine brands including P&O Cruises, Princess and Cunard, said booking volumes during the first quarter of the year were 90% higher than during the final three months of 2020.





While Carnival Corp’s total advanced bookings for 2022 were already ahead of a “very strong 2019, despite minimal advertising or marketing”.



Carnival Corporation chief executive Arnold Donald said the acceleration in bookings reflected “both the significant pent-up demand and long-term potential for cruising”.



Six of the company’s brands are due to resume “limited” cruise operations using nine ships by summer 2021, including P&O, Princess and Cunard, which will be sailing itineraries around the UK from June (P&O) and July (Princess and Cunard). While Seabourn will be operating cruises from Greece this summer.