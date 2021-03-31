Carnival Corporation has seen “accelerating” bookings for its brands during the first three months of 2021, illustrating the “significant pent-up demand” for cruising.
The cruise giant, which owns nine brands including P&O Cruises, Princess and Cunard, said booking volumes during the first quarter of the year were 90% higher than during the final three months of 2020.
While Carnival Corp’s total advanced bookings for 2022 were already ahead of a “very strong 2019, despite minimal advertising or marketing”.
Carnival Corporation chief executive Arnold Donald said the acceleration in bookings reflected “both the significant pent-up demand and long-term potential for cruising”.
Six of the company’s brands are due to resume “limited” cruise operations using nine ships by summer 2021, including P&O, Princess and Cunard, which will be sailing itineraries around the UK from June (P&O) and July (Princess and Cunard). While Seabourn will be operating cruises from Greece this summer.