Carnival Corporation president and chief executive Arnold Donald has been named the new chair of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Donald succeeds Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive of Hilton, after three years in post.



His appointment was confirmed at the WTTC’s Global Summit in Cancun; its next summit will take place later this year in Manila.



"I would like to thank Chris Nassetta for his dedication and commitment over the past three years. He has been instrumental in making WTTC what it is today," said WTTC president and chief executive Gloria Guevara.



"Now we embark on a new chapter with Arnold Donald as WTTC’s next chair and look forward to our next Global Summit which will take place in Manila in the Philippines later this year."