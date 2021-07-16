The cruise giant, which owns nine brands including P&O Cruises, Cunard, Princess, Holland America and Seabourn, said current plans would see it reach 75% of total operating capacity by the end of 2021.





Eight of the brands have revealed plans to resume sailings on 54 ships through to the end of December with around half of this capacity set to be based from US ports as part of the restart.



While Carnival Cruise Line is also planning to put all ships back into service this year, which will add another nine vessels to the company’s overall total.



Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation, said: “With strong ongoing demand for cruising, we look forward to serving our guests with additional ships announced across eight of our brands and nearly three-quarters of our fleet capacity returning by the end of this year.