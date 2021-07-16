Carnival Corp has revealed plans to put 75% of its total capacity back into service across all its brands by the end of this year.
The cruise giant, which owns nine brands including P&O Cruises, Cunard, Princess, Holland America and Seabourn, said current plans would see it reach 75% of total operating capacity by the end of 2021.
Eight of the brands have revealed plans to resume sailings on 54 ships through to the end of December with around half of this capacity set to be based from US ports as part of the restart.
While Carnival Cruise Line is also planning to put all ships back into service this year, which will add another nine vessels to the company’s overall total.
Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation, said: “With strong ongoing demand for cruising, we look forward to serving our guests with additional ships announced across eight of our brands and nearly three-quarters of our fleet capacity returning by the end of this year.
“For our entire company, our highest responsibility and top priority is always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our shipboard and shoreside employees, and the communities we visit.
“Our ongoing restart effort closely reflects those priorities, as we continue to work together across the industry and with partners around the world to resume cruising in the best interest of public health.”
P&O Cruises has already resumed a series of British Isles cruises and plans to restart international voyages from September with four ships due to be operational by the end of 2021.
Sister brand Cunard is set to resume service next month with UK coastal cruises on Queen Elizabeth, followed by sailings to the Iberian coast and Canary Islands.