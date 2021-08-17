Carnival Corporation has announced revised 2022 restart dates for Princess Cruises and Holland America Line (HAL).
Princess’s Island Princess will now return to service with a series of cruises to the Caribbean in spring 2022, prior to its 14-day Panama Canal ocean to ocean voyage on 27 April. Diamond Princess will also return to service in spring 2022 with a season of Japan sailings.
As a result of these changes, Princess has cancelled its 2021-2022 South America and Antarctica programme and its 2022 world cruise along with two December 2021 Island Princess cruises.
For those booked on a cancelled cruise, the line will offer to move them to an equivalent future cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid or a full refund to the original form of payment.
Holland America Line’s Volendam and Zaandam will both restart in May 2022. Volendam will embark on a northern Europe itinerary and Zaandam will return to the Canada / New England region.
With these new start dates, the "Grand World Voyage" and "Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage" will not operate in 2022 and will resume in 2023.
Guests who were booked on the 2022 "Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage" will be automatically moved to the 2023 departure onboard Volendam.
Those who were booked on the 2022 "Grand World Voyage" onboard Zaandam will be automatically moved to the 2023 "Grand World Voyage" onboard Zuiderdam.
Alternatively, guests can claim a 100% refund on monies paid to Holland America Line by visiting its website to indicate their preference by 24 Sept, 2021.
HAL president Gus Antorcha said: "We have been diligently planning and preparing to move our ships back into service, and after an extremely successful restart in Alaska and Europe we are thrilled to have return-to-service dates for Volendam and Zaandam.
"The team members on our ships in service have shared what a positive experience it has been welcoming guests back on board. We look forward to next spring when even more eager travelers can get back to cruising with us."