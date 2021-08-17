Princess’s Island Princess will now return to service with a series of cruises to the Caribbean in spring 2022, prior to its 14-day Panama Canal ocean to ocean voyage on 27 April. Diamond Princess will also return to service in spring 2022 with a season of Japan sailings.

As a result of these changes, Princess has cancelled its 2021-2022 South America and Antarctica programme and its 2022 world cruise along with two December 2021 Island Princess cruises.

For those booked on a cancelled cruise, the line will offer to move them to an equivalent future cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid or a full refund to the original form of payment.