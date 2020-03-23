Carnival Cruise Line has further extended its ongoing operational suspension, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, until late-June.
All of Carnival’s north American itineraries through 26 June have been cancelled, with the line hoping to resume operations on 27 June.
It follows the extension last Thursday (9 April) of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "no sail order" for a further 100 days.
Carnival Sunrise’s ex-New York seasonal itineraries scheduled for summer and autumn 2020 have also been cancelled.
The line’s full cancellations include all 2020 San Francisco sailings; all Carnival Sunrise sailings up to and including 19 October; all Carnival Legend sailings up to and including 30 October; and all Carnival Radiance sailings up to and including 1 November.
Carnival apologised to guests in a statement and social media post, but stressed the decision was necessary to ensure it remains a "strong US government partner" and to "maintain public confidence" in the business.
Impacted guests will receive an email from Carnival, or their travel agent, with two options: those booked on cruises of more than six days duration can opt for 100% future cruise credit and US $600 onboard credit for their next Carnival sailing, while those booked on cruises of up to five days can also claim 100% future cruise credit and US $300 onboard credit.
This offer is valid for cruises booked by 31 December and departing by 31 December 2022.
Alternatively, affected guests can claim a 100% refund for any impacted cruise.
"We will use this extended pause to continue to take care of the crew that remains on board and continue to bring non-essential crew home," said Carnival.
"We are actively engaged with the industry and our stakeholders on additional protocols that we will be implementing when we resume service. We are dedicated to maintaining confidence in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve."
The line added it was communicating directly with guests and agent partners, and would automate the resolution process so it can be managed online.