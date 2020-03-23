All of Carnival’s north American itineraries through 26 June have been cancelled, with the line hoping to resume operations on 27 June.



It follows the extension last Thursday (9 April) of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "no sail order" for a further 100 days.



Carnival Sunrise’s ex-New York seasonal itineraries scheduled for summer and autumn 2020 have also been cancelled.



The line’s full cancellations include all 2020 San Francisco sailings; all Carnival Sunrise sailings up to and including 19 October; all Carnival Legend sailings up to and including 30 October; and all Carnival Radiance sailings up to and including 1 November.



Carnival apologised to guests in a statement and social media post, but stressed the decision was necessary to ensure it remains a "strong US government partner" and to "maintain public confidence" in the business.