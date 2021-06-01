Carnival hopes to restart cruising from the US in July

Carnival Cruise Line has taken another major step towards a resumption of cruising from the US.

Agreements with an initial three initial US homeports have been signed off by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The line hopes to sail from PortMiami, Port of Galveston and Port Canaveral this summer.



Carnival Horizon, sailing from Miami, and Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze, sailing from Galveston, will be the the line’s first ships to carry guests under Carnival’s proposals for a July restart.



It expects to announce plans to start operations from Port Canaveral "over the coming days".



"These agreements move us one step closer to sailing with our loyal guests," said Lars Ljoen, executive vice-president and chief maritime officer for Carnival Cruise Line.



“We appreciate the support from not just these three homeport partners, but all of our homeports, that are eager to have us back as soon as possible.”