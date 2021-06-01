Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship Mardi Gras made its long-awaited US debut last week, docking for the first time at Port Canaveral’s Cruise Terminal 3.

The terminal was built specifically for Mardi Gras, which is powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) and features what Carnival claims is the first rollercoaster at sea.

More than 1,500 Carnival fans lined Jetty Park adjacent to the terminal to welcome the liner.

Christine Duffy, Carnival president said: "Mardi Gras has been five years in the making and today’s arrival is a historic milestone for our company, not to mention a truly emotional moment for everyone here at Carnival Cruise Line.

"This ship offers so many innovations and ways for our guests to choose fun that we are certain that she will quickly become a guest favourite"

The company will now begin the process of increasing Mardi Gras’ crew to a full contingent of 1,750.

Mardi Gras will sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.