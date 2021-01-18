The launch of Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship Mardi Gras has been pushed back a month after the company further extended its suspension of sailings.

The vessel will now begin operating from Port Canaveral from 29 May – amended from 24 April.

Carnival has now cancelled all US departures through to 30 April and all Australian operations until 19 May.

The line has also has axed European itineraries for Carnival Legend which were due to begin in May and operate through to 31 October.

Booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations about taking a future cruise credit and onboard credit package or a full refund.

Carnival president Christine Duffy said: “Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see.

“We are certainly committed to welcoming them back as quickly as possible, but unfortunately we have determined it’s going to take a while longer, and the situation in Europe will also impact Mardi Gras’ departure to the U.S., and Carnival Legend’s itineraries in Europe.”

Meanwhile, Carnival Corporation’s Italian brand Costa has announced plans to resume operations on 13 March.

Costa said current Covid restrictions do not allow guests to “enjoy an adequate on-shore experience and the ability to fully explore the itinerary’s destinations".